One year later: 385 deaths; 1,419 hospitalizations; 28,201 confirmed cases.
That’s the toll COVID-19 has taken on Yakima County, not to mention the loss of businesses, jobs, and other social connections that have contributed to a sharp increase in overdose deaths last year.
Heath officials gathered Thursday at the Yakima SunDome to commemorate the one-year mark of when the novel coronavirus had reached Yakima County and highlight some of the changes that followed.
On March 11, the state Department of Health notified the Yakima Health District of the first two known cases in Yakima County.
Health systems across the county devised creative ways to deliver care, such as curbside medical services, and became more reliant on telehealth in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Demand for personal protection equipment exhausted supplies and many former physicians, nurses and other health care professionals were called out of retirement to help treat patients.
Although vaccines now offer hope of protection from the coronavirus, health officials urged the community Thursday not to let its guard down as the war against COVID-19 continues.
Lori Green, chief operating and nursing officer at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, said although cases are declining, the area’s positivity rate is still concerning.
“I will remind people that we are at a 27% positivity rate for Yakima and we need to not rest on our laurels that ‘Oh, people are vaccinated,’ ” she said. “This virus is changing and we need to continue our social distancing and our masking and our public health measures that we know to be effective.”
Yakima County’s population is about 250,000. Statistics show that over the past year, 1 in 9 county residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Green shared a grim statistic Thursday. Over the past year, the Yakima hospital alone lost 116 patients to the virus.
“That is quite a daunting number for us,” she said. “We have had the honor and sadness to be with them along that journey. We also have had many, many people who have recovered. We also have had many people who have recovered but still struggle with long-term effects that I think the world has yet to understand, the impact of COVID and how it’s changing.”
However, the county is seeing improvements in case reductions and hospitalizations, said Kim Bersing, operations leader for Memorial’s vaccination team.
In December, the hospital was averaging 60 COIVD-19 patients a day. Now the number is seven, she said.
“So we see great improvement,” she said.
So far, the hospital has given 15,000 vaccinations, of which 10,000 have been complete — both shots, she said.
The hospital peaked at 1,100 vaccines administered in a single day, and now is averaging about 500 doses a day, Bersing said.
She said she received an email from a resident overjoyed about completing the vaccine sequence.
“Those are the real stories that make a difference,” she said.
Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, told of the complexities in delivering services to the underserved.
“Telehealth is not the answer to everything,” Hauff said, noting that her agency has physically reached out to the elderly, people with mobility issues, non-English speakers, field workers and the homeless.
“Our outreach teams in Sunnyside and Yakima have distributed thousands of masks and hand sanitizer over the year,” she said.
Hauff thanked the agencies responsible for getting those supplies into the hands of her outreach team — Greater Columbia Community Health, the National Center for Farm Worker Health and the Yakima Valley Community Foundation.
She also noted that local restaurants, service centers and agencies stepped in to help distribute food, clothes and other essential items to many unsheltered people.
She said the Holiday Inn provided the use of a banquet room for vaccinations.
“This has allowed us to significantly increase our capacity every day,” Hauff said.
Health officials repeatedly stressed that success fighting COVID-19 has been built on a partnership between agencies and the community.
“It’s been a journey for sure,” said Stephanie Macias, chief quality officer at Community Health of Central Washington.
Now the focus has shifted to getting everyone vaccinated, said Nathan Johnson, emergency response coordinator with the Yakima Health District.
“Our work is not done — we have a long road of vaccine efforts,” he said. “Our goal is to get as much vaccine into Yakima County as we can and distributing that in a fair, accessible, equitable and low-barrier way.”
Hauff said she’s excited to get her outreach team working on delivering vaccinations to those in hard-to-reach areas.
“We hope to go onsite to farms, warehouses, as well as encampments to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to be vaccinated,” she said.