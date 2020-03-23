As Yakima County’s number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of coronavirus climbed to 39 on Monday, the county also experienced its first death from COVID-19.

Lilian Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said the first coronavirus casualty was an elderly resident of a long-term care facility in Yakima County.

She did not identify the nursing home where the resident died.

Bravo said during a 10-minute Facebook Live session that two long-term care facilities — Good Samaritan and a facility in Parkside — have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

She did not know how many of the total cases were related to the nursing homes.

About 30% of confirmed cases in Yakima Valley are health care workers, Bravo said.

“We know this is a very stressful time in our community,” Bravo said. “Please know we are doing everything we can.”

Bravo said a 150% spike in the number of cases in Yakima County from Friday to Sunday prompted the health district’s Dr. Teresa Everson to issue a stay-at-home order for all county residents around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

“At this point, the spread is throughout the entire county,” Bravo said.

Bravo said the reason for that late night roll-out was that the health district felt immediate action was needed.

The Yakima Health District did not respond to requests for information Monday, and Bravo did not answer Yakima Herald-Republic questions during her Facebook Live appearance.

Bravo said residents are only to leave their home for essentials, including food and medicine, but can go outside to get exercise so long as they adhere to social distancing recommendations and keep at least 6 feet away from the closest person.

“Get outdoors as much as possible but maintain social distancing,” she said.