Three members of the Sunnyside Police Department and a city jail inmate have tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced Monday.
Those infected are experiencing mild symptoms, said City Manager Martin Casey.
“There are no serious cases at this time and we’re hoping that it stays that way,” he said.
The inmate was tested after showing COVID-19 symptoms Friday. The following day, the Yakima Health District began investigating those who had come in close contact with the inmate, Casey said.
The city was notified over the weekend of one staff member’s positive test results, while the other two were reported Monday morning, Casey said.
The three staff who tested positive are quarantined, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.
“Because we’re trying to keep the rest of our staff well,” he said.
Bailey said he couldn’t disclose the jobs of the three staff members who tested positive, citing the confidentiality of medical information.
Since March, the jail has been employing safety measures such as screening inmates, taking temperatures, encouraging frequent hand-washing and sanitizing work areas, Bailey said.
Fans have been placed in the department to keep air moving, he said. Additionally, staff are wearing masks and the jail has reduced its population.
On Monday, the 97-bed jail had 30 inmates, Bailey said.
“We’ve been making efforts to keep those numbers minimal,” he said.
No one who works several blocks away at City Hall has been infected, Casey said.
— Phil Ferolito