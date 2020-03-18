191127-yh-news-foodbanks-3.jpg
The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington has shifted its long-running food bank to a drive-thru system to accommodate social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank, at 1419 Hathaway St., will resume operation Thursday at its normal location with hours from 9 to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Anyone in need is eligible to pick up a box of food there.

To handle the expected high demand, the city of Yakima will close the eastbound lane of Hathaway Street between 15th and 16th avenues from 8:30 a.m. to noon on days the food bank operates. According to a city news release, traffic delays in the area are expected and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible. 

For further information, call the OIC food bank at 509-452-7145.

