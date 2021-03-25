A massive COVID-19 vaccination effort beginning Wednesday in Yakima will greatly increase the number of vaccines at the drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park and the days the site is open.
But vaccine appointments are available now at the drive-thru site, health officials said Friday, and people who are eligible should sign up as soon as possible.
"...We do still have openings at our current drive-thru site both today, tomorrow and even going into Tuesday," said Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the Yakima Health District and incident commander for the countywide COVID-19 response.
"So we really do urge the public to not wait until the 31st. Please go online, register, come see us and let's get the Yakima County vaccinated," he added.
Johnson and other local, state and federal health and emergency response officials spoke Friday morning at a media briefing about the locally coordinated pilot community vaccination center. On Wednesday, Yakima County is expected to increase the capacity of its recently opened drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park in Yakima from 200 vaccines to 1,200 vaccines daily.
Site operation will expand from five to seven days a week and doses will also be distributed through additional mobile vaccination units throughout the Yakima Valley. Though a schedule for destinations hasn't been set, the mobile sites will head to Selah, Naches, Toppenish, Grandview, Zillah and other communities, along with farms where owners have given permission for workers to be vaccinated, Johnson said.
He urged people who are eligible to register for vaccines at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 2 of its vaccination plan. People who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections, jails, public transit and remaining first responders are now eligible. Also included: people who are pregnant and who have a disability that puts them at high risk.
Also eligible for vaccinations are everyone 65 and over, those 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Beginning Wednesday, eligibility expands to restaurant, construction and manufacturing workers; anyone between 60 and 64 years of age; and anyone with two or more underlying conditions.
Check eligibility for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org). The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.