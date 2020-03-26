The American Red Cross and local officials urge healthy people to donate blood because of a shortage amplified by the coronavirus as more people stay home.

As of Monday, 222 blood drives had been canceled in the Oregon-Washington region, resulting in 6,000 fewer blood donations, said Betsy Robertson, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross. Giving blood is still allowed under stay-at-home orders.

“The vast majority of our blood drives take place at workplaces, college campuses and schools,” she said. “They’re all closed, and everybody is ... reacting understandably to the social distancing guidelines that are being given. We just want to be sure that folks know that blood drives are not prohibited under these situations.”

While health care providers are familiar with shortages, especially in the summer months, Virginia Mason Memorial’s director of lab services, Jessie Fisk said the current shortage “has been (a) whole new reality.”

“As the only hospital in town, we are the place trauma patients present to for care,” she said. The hospital's transfusion medicine department wants "fully stocked shelves to be ready for every situation at all times.”

When donations decline, the hospital is limited in the amount of blood it can store at one time, she said, making it important for community members to donate.

“This situation we are in with COVID-19 and blood donation is a marathon, not a sprint, and we have to maintain our community supply,” Fisk said.

Nationally, the shortage is similarly concerning, said Robertson. At least 7,000 blood drives had been canceled, reducing donations by 200,000 across the U.S – a large uptick in cancellations from a week ago, when 2,700 drives had been called off nationwide.

More than 80% of the blood collected by the Red Cross comes from drives.

Robertson emphasized that drives take place in controlled settings with trained staff, and are essential to the health of the community.

The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country to provide more opportunities for donors to give.

But with drives down, existing appointment slots are filling up quickly as community members respond to calls for donations and there is sometimes confusion and frustration over whether there is still need, Robertson said.

“The pandemic response is not going away and the need for blood will continue,” she said. “The need is not going away.”

She encouraged community members to look for the first available appointment online and sign up, even if that’s six weeks down the road.

“Please don’t be frustrated. Be patient with us and donate when you can,” Robertson said. “We’re adding drives every day, so opportunities will continue to pop up.”

She added that the appeal is to healthy individuals. Those experiencing any symptoms of illness should wait to donate to protect other donors and health care workers.

Appointments to donate can be scheduled online at RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS.