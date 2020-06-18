A handful of nursing home workers waved signs Thursday in downtown Yakima calling for hazard pay and more funding for the facilities where they work.
Many motorists honked as they passed through the intersection of East Yakima Avenue and North First Street.
Nursing home workers here have been notified that hazard pay will be eliminated this month. Some workers have already seen the cuts.
Hazard pay amounts to about $2 an hour and is intended to offset the risk and extra work involved in caring for patients who test positive for COIVD-19.
Thursday’s protest was part of a national movement demanding funding for nursing homes and their workers, according to a news release from SEIU, the union representing workers here.
This comes at a time when the state Department of Health and Human Services is proposing steep funding cuts for long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, said SEIU nursing home organizer Catherine Byrd.
Workers are still at risk of contracting the virus as they care for patients and nursing homes lack adequate staff to handle current patient volumes, Byrd said.
Nursing homes here have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks in a county where the virus is spreading faster than anywhere else in the state.
Most of Yakima County’s COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home patients.
Data from May 25 showed at least 69 of the county’s 81 deaths at that time were connected to nursing homes.
Byrd attributed the low turnout Thursday to workers either self-quarantined or working to fill vacancies caused by sick staff.
Four workers who planned to attend were called to work to replace staff who recently had to self-quarantine, she said.
“Most facilities are operating with fewer staff than needed to provide adequate care,” she said. “We’re trying to get the funding so they can have more staff.”
Flor Guzman, a certified nurse’s assistant who works for a Lower Valley nursing home, said workers should continue to receive hazard pay as long as the pandemic continues.
Nursing homes now are only willing to provide hazard pay if there are positive patients at the facility, she said.
“Things have gotten better but we’re still going through the pandemic,” she said. “We still could get patients who are positive. It’s still a big risk for us to bring it back to the house.”
Eileen Rebolledo, a certified nurse’s assistant for a Yakima nursing home, said the preventive care is extra work and wearing the personal protection equipment does take a toll on workers.
“They want us to put on the whole PPE on the entire time we are there,” she said. “It makes you hot and you have to wear it all day long. And you’re doing patient care, so you’re sweating — it gets really hot.”