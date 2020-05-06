National Nurses Week kicked off Wednesday, and local health officials paused their coronavirus updates to honor nurses everywhere for their sacrifices.
Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo thanked area nurses for the long hours they’ve logged and their dedication to serving county residents.
She said National Nurses Week runs May 6-12, and noted nurses have continued reporting to work every day, despite shortages in personal protective equipment and the risk of exposure to the virus to care for sick patients.
“We know many times that nursing is a career behind the scenes,” Bravo said during an update broadcast on social media and cable access. “We want to thank each and every one of our nurses for all of the work that they’ve been doing in our community every day, and especially right now as we are going through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Bravo recognized Melissa Sixberry, the district’s director of disease control, and David Miller, a district public health nurse, for their tireless efforts to serve the community, then introduced Rhonda Wellner, a nurse with more than 15 years of experience who is the director of quality and risk management and infection prevention for Astria Toppenish.
Wellner had her own team of nurses to praise. She said Astria’s nurses in Toppenish, Sunnyside and Yakima have responded to the pandemic with selfless service and dedication.
Wellner noted nurses have had to adjust to new protocols for their own safety and that of others, including being monitored for symptoms prior to starting each work shift and providing curbside testing services at drive-thru clinics. She also shared Astria developments related to COVID-19.
What are Astria staff doing to keep patients connected to their loved ones?
Hospitals have limited visitors because of the pandemic. Wellner said staff engage patients’ families through frequent phone calls. At the Toppenish hospital, staff also have an iPad that patients can use to keep in touch with their loved ones.
Has Astria seen a surge in patient loads?
The hospitals have seen a surge at times, but not consistently, Wellner said. She added staff have seen a decrease in people coming to the emergency room, which she attributed to fewer people being out and about and also a strong media push for people with minor symptoms not to come to the ER.
Wellner said patients who have arrived for emergency services have generally shown severe symptoms and been in need of emergent care.
She encouraged those with chronic health problems, such as diabetes, to consult with their primary care providers and to participate in telehealth visits if possible.