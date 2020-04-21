The number of long-term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 has increased in Yakima County, according to the Yakima Health District.
Yakima County had 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, with no new deaths overnight, according to the Yakima Health District. There were five new cases, up from 368 on Monday evening.
Of the total cases, 25% were from residents and staff at local long-term care facilities, said health district spokeswoman Lilian Bravo. The number of facilities affected has increased from five centers last week to seven.
The facilities are Good Samaritan, Willow Springs Care, Landmark Care, Garden Village – all in Yakima – as well as Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Parkside in Union Gap, Prestige in Toppenish and Emerald Care in Wapato. The health district has placed an emphasis on testing in the care facilities.
Thirty-two deaths were patients from long-term care facilities, Bravo added.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 25 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
This story will be updated.