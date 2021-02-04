Yakima County’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the county fairgrounds continued to idle this past week because the county has yet to receive a large shipment of doses, local health officials said.
“That’s not unique to Yakima, but we are very much struggling to receive the vaccinations needed to meet demand,” said Lilian Bravo, director of community partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
Last week county officials announced plans for the vaccination site just north of the Yakima SunDome at State Fair Park. The site would have the capacity to vaccinate 600 or more people a day, county officials said.
But there’s simply not enough vaccine to meet demand and all counties in the state are facing a similar dilemma, state Department of Health officials said during a Thursday news briefing.
They said vaccine manufacturing still lags demand and urged communities to remain patient and continue practicing safety guidelines.
“Every county is getting the vaccines in the state each week,” said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary. “Nobody is getting everything they are asking for because there just isn’t that much vaccine.”
There are state-run mass vaccination sites in four counties — Benton, Chelan, Spokane and Clark. More information about those vaccination sites can be found on the DOH's website.
Yakima County
Meanwhile, area hospitals, clinics and other organizations are receiving COVID-19 vaccine directly from the state. The health district is informed about the overall number of doses sent and administered here, Bravo said.
The health district's website lists 18 hospitals, clinics and pharmacies which have received vaccine in Yakima County. Yakima Valley Memorial has administered the most, 4,657 first doses and 2,025 boosters. It's followed by the Astria hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish.
Not having the mass vaccination site up isn’t what’s thwarting administration of the vaccine — it’s a lack of doses, Bravo said.
There are many hospitals and clinics in the county doing a good job of administering the vaccine with the capacity to vaccinate many more people.
For example, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital could vaccinate anywhere from 750 to 900 people daily, Bravo said.
“There’s just not enough vaccine,” she said.
The county’s mass vaccination site isn’t intended to replace current sites – it’s simply there to vaccinate those who do not have a primary care provider or face other obstacles in obtaining health care, Bravo said.
If anything, it should be something to support what is in place,” she said. “It’s not meant to replace anything that the hospitals and clinics are doing. They are doing a great job administering the vaccine.”
The plan is to offer a drive-thru similar to the COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park. The vaccination site would be staffed by Signal Health – the same group operating the testing site there – as well as volunteers, Bravo said.
The health district mostly likely would serve as a conduit for the county’s mass site to receive doses, Bravo said.
Anyone seeking a vaccination should first check for administering sites and their eligibility on the heath district's website.
Doses
Entities receiving allocations must administer 95% of doses within a week’s times, Roberts said.
Other counties recently have seen allocation reductions because they didn’t administer allocations fast enough, she said.
That hasn’t been a problem here, Bravo said.
This week, the county received 3,900 doses, which includes 2,900 first doses and 1,000 boosters.
As of Tuesday, the county had received a total of 14,505 initial doses with 13,067 of them being administered and 4,950 boosters with 2,832 of them being administered, according to the health district.
Those do not include doses that have been administered to staff and residents of long-term care facilities as part of the federal pharmacy partnership.
Initially, there was concern that many people here would be reluctant to be vaccinated, Bravo said.
“That was a real concern initially but we’re definitely seeing that there are a lot of community members waiting to get it and were seeing a lot of frustration from people wanting to get vaccinated but cannot,” she said.