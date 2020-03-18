When staff at The Salvation Army opened the doors of the Yakima administrative center at 9 a.m., most weekdays at least one woman would be waiting, eager for the chance to socialize and enjoy lunch with other seniors.

That was before the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the routines of daily life around the world. Thinking of that woman, and the others who came for bingo, fall prevention and craft classes, Yahtzee and food prepared and served by Meals on Wheels, worries Becki Barnett.

“This is her place to be,” said Barnett, the administrative assistant for The Salvation Army and its site manager for Meals on Wheels at its center at 310 N. 16th Ave.

About 25 people would come daily for activities before lunch at 11 a.m. Some, like the woman Barnett was thinking of, rarely leave their homes. But they didn’t want to miss their chance to spend some time with their friends at The Salvation Army.

While the center remains open for its regular hours, officials suspended the daily senior activities and Meals on Wheels dining site early Friday as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus and concern for the health of visitors, staff and volunteers. Lt. Nick Helms, the corps officer for the Salvation Army of Yakima, and others hope to keep in touch with those who came for activities and lunch while also being mindful of everyone’s health.

“It’s going to be our intention to reach out, if they’ll allow us,” Helms said, knowing that isolation is also stressful.

The Salvation Army is still an option for Meals on Wheels clients. They can pick up a week’s worth of meals there at 10 a.m. every Thursday starting this week but must be registered with Meals on Wheels. Those who want to sign up should call 509-426-2601 or fill out an online application at mealsonwheelsyakima.com.

“They have to be registered and notify us or Meals on Wheels,” said Lisa Sargent, its community engagement coordinator. “We’ll meet them outside to load them up. If you have a reason you can’t come, just let us know.”

Aware that others are in greater need because of the new coronavirus’ expanding impact, The Salvation Army is also changing the way it distributes food from 2 to 4 p.m. every day at its family store and donation center at 9 S. Sixth Ave.

Previously, people would come in and choose items and Salvation Army staff and volunteers would check IDs, Helms said. Now it’s one person at a time, coming to the door to pick up a pre-packed box of staple items. And IDs won’t be checked.

“We expect the line to be a little bit longer,” Helms said.

The Salvation Army is one of seven Meals on Wheels dining sites in Yakima County, where the program is run by People for People. It serves more than 500 people, program manager Lorena Fernandez has said. It offers food deliveries to shut-ins and their pets as well along with the community meals.

On Friday, the City of Yakima closed the Henry Beauchamp Community Center and the Harman Center, which also serve as dining sites. The other four dining sites are also closed until further notice — the Union Gap Senior Center, the Selah Civic Center, the Sunnyside Senior Center and the Grandview Senior Center.

Though the dining sites are closed, organizations are working on other ways to distribute food. Those who have eaten at the dining sites and want to get a week’s worth of frozen meals at a time may now pick them up on certain days at their dining site or the Meals on Wheels offices at 1008 W. Ahtanum Road in Union Gap.

Pickup times are 10 to noon for six of the seven dining sites, while the time for pickup at the Harman Center in Yakima is from 10 to 11 a.m., Fernandez said.

Monday: the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; and the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way, Sunnyside. Those who have gone to the Union Gap Senior Center at 1000 Ahtanum Road may pick up their meals at the Meals on Wheels office that day just down the road, at 1008 W. Ahtanum Road, Suite 3.

Tuesday: Selah Civic Center, 261 S. First St. in Selah; and the Grandview Senior Center, 812 Wallace Way in Grandview.

• Thursday: The Salvation Army, 310 N. 16th Ave. in Yakima.

• Friday: Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St., Yakima.

Meals on Wheels will provide a week’s worth of meals only for those who have signed up, Fernandez said. And if clients can’t come to those sites to pick up their meals, the nonprofit will deliver them.

They had 10 applications for deliveries Tuesday, Fernandez said.

For now, Meals on Wheels has plenty of drivers. But the organization could use more hygiene items to deliver to its housebound clients.

“It’s harder for homebound seniors to go out and pick up those items. We’re doing pretty good” for drivers thanks to volunteers, Fernandez said. “If we end up getting more requests for meals we’ll probably need more people to drive for meals. But we’re just getting started.”

It’s crucial that regular home delivery continues for more than 1,000 housebound people in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties and volunteers have helped make the difference. Along with Meals on Wheels staff they are adapting to new COVID-19 restrictions to ensure everyone stays safe as they prepare and deliver thousands of meals.

At this point, no one knows what’s going to happen, Fernandez said.

“We’re going to try to do as much as we can to get the meals out to them,” she added.