Noah’s Ark homeless shelter in Wapato has been hit by the novel coronavirus.
Late last week, 16 homeless people there tested positive for COVID-19 and the shelter is awaiting results of 17 more tests, a shelter official said.
But Noah’s Ark isn’t the only area shelter dealing with the virus.
The Union Gospel Mission in North Yakima has locked down its family shelter because of an infected person.
And Yakima Neighborhood Health Services has quarantined 12 infected people since the pandemic in early March.
At Noah’s Ark, only one of the 16 people who tested positive is symptomatic. That person was transferred Monday night to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, said Alan Harris, president of Generating Hope, the nonprofit that operates the shelter.
The others, believed to be asymptomatic, are sleeping in a dorm area separate from the rest of the homeless population, Harris said.
Word about the virus at Noah's Ark broke last week, when a man who was kicked out the shelter for repeatedly breaking the rules overdosed in town, Harris said.
The man was hospitalized and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died. The man tested positive for COVID-19.
That launched a tracing effort at the shelter, where almost everyone was close to the man, Harris said.
“Even though he was no longer allowed in facility, everyone one knew him,” Harris said. “They’re grieving right now.”
Of the 52 people tested at the shelter, 19 results were negative. Test results for 17 residents are still pending, he said.
The shelter has been working closely with Neighborhood Health and the Yakima Health District on testing and implementing safeguards, Harris said.
“We’re enforcing strict masking, strict distancing and sanitation practices,” he said. “We’re cleaning constantly and hand sanitizing.”
At the mission, six families are being quarantined at the family shelter, which is now locked down, said mission director Mike Johnson.
The lockdown will remain until at least June 17, he said.
No one in quarantine – including the infected person – is symptomatic, according to Johnson.
But the outbreak at Noah’s Ark and the lockdown at the mission has made shelter space even scarcer, so Yakima County commissioners on Wednesday approved emergency hotel vouchers for homeless families unable to get into a shelter, Johnson said.
“We’ll still be able to get homeless families off the street during this time,” he said.
Camp Hope, behind the former Kmart in East Yakima, has yet to have anyone test positive for the virus, camp director Mike Kay said Wednesday.
The camp has isolation tents for new residents to stay for 14 days to assure they have no symptoms. The camp also has two quarantine tents it has yet to use.
Neighborhood Health has quarantined a total of 12 people so far, but some of them have recovered and moved back into the community, said Chief Operating Officer Rhonda Hauff.
Hauff said she didn’t have the number of infected people still quarantined Wednesday.
