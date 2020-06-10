Noah's Ark homeless shelter in Wapato has experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.
Late last week, 16 homeless people there tested positive for the virus and the shelter is awaiting results of 17 pending tests, a shelter official said.
Only one of the 16 people who tested positive is having symptoms. That person was transferred Monday night to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, said Alan Harris, president of Generating Hope, the nonprofit that operates the shelter.
The others, believed to be asymptomatic, remain at the shelter and are sleeping in a dorm area separate from the rest of the residents, Harris said.
Word about the virus reaching the shelter broke last week, when a man who was kicked out the shelter for repeatedly breaking the rules overdosed in town, Harrison said.
The man was hospitalized and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died. The man tested positive for the virus.
That launched a tracing effort at the shelter, where most everyone there was close to the man, Harris said.
“Even though he was no longer allowed in facility, everyone one knew him,” Harris said. “They’re grieving right now.”
Of the 52 people tested at the shelter, 19 results were negative with 17 results pending, he said late Tuesday night.
The shelter has been working closely with Yakima Neighborhood Health and the Yakima Health District on testing and implementing safeguards, Harris said.
“We’re enforcing strict masking, strict distancing and sanitation practices,” he said. “We’re cleaning constantly and hand sanitizing.”