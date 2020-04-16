Commencement for Yakima Valley college graduates in the class of 2020 won’t go as planned, but the milestone will be celebrated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and indefinite statewide stay-at-home orders, traditional celebrations have been called off at area colleges this spring.
"Unfortunately, no one knows when the COVID-19 outbreak will be controlled and when we might be able to resume our normal routines," Central Washington University wrote in a Monday announcement breaking the news that an in-person ceremony isn't in the cards this year.
Instead, some graduates will celebrate virtually while others will postpone their walk across a stage.
Yakima Valley College
Yakima Valley College is moving this year's commencement ceremony online. Graduates will participate in a virtual commencement celebration streamed live on YouTube or Facebook, rather than an in-person ceremony. To participate, each graduate is invited to submit a “selfie-style” six-second video clip in which they announce their own name, degree and a shout-out to those who helped them reach graduation.
During a watch-party at 7 p.m. June 19 — the planned ceremony date — graduates and their families can watch the compilation of hundreds of students from the safety of home.
Video submissions will be accepted from May 1-21. More details can be found at www.yvcc.edu/registration/commencement.
Heritage University
Graduates of Heritage University can also expect a virtual congratulatory message to be sent out this spring from school faculty and administration, said university president Andrew Sund. But this will not replace an in-person ceremony. While the May commencement ceremony at the SunDome was called off, graduates can expect an in-person commencement down the road, he said.
“We have such a large number of students that are first generation – the first student that earned higher education in the family,” said Sund. “It’s important to celebrate that and recognize that achievement. In no way do we want to do away with that.”
The university is still weighing options, but a ceremony likely will be held either in September over Labor Day weekend or in December, he said.
“The reason we’re thinking of those dates is because many of our graduates will be busy in the fall if everything is OK in our society,” Sund said. “Longer weekends will allow them to make plans to come back to the Valley or have time off to celebrate.”
If held in September, graduation will likely take place outside on the Heritage campus in Toppenish.
CWU
CWU graduates can choose from several options.
The university said Monday that the 2020 commencement ceremony is officially canceled and won't be held this fall. Still, graduates' accomplishments will be celebrated.
“Please know that we have tried to preserve, as best as we can, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you and your families,” university officials said in a statement.
All 2020 graduates are invited to walk in the June 2021 ceremony. Those who do not want to participate can choose to have a package delivered to their home with their diploma cover, a copy of the commencement book and any special honors they have earned. The university also plans to host a virtual ceremony on Saturday, June 13.
A survey to determine which option each student will choose and more details on the virtual commencement are expected in the near future.