The Yakima Health District did not release new COVID-19 statistics Sunday.
Numbers on the district’s website at 8 p.m. had not changed since shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday: 535 confirmed cases, 21 deaths and 22 patients currently hospitalized.
Washington state’s count of confirmed cases reached 10,411 Sunday with 508 deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
The updated count included 187 new cases and 17 new deaths, the state reported. The total count surpassed 10,000 on Saturday.
The state also has begun to release demographic information about cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, although it is incomplete, with 51% reported as unknown race/ethnicity.
In Sunday’s count, among cases where information was known, 23% were Hispanic, compared to 13% of the state population. Black people account for 6% of cases and 4% of the population. Asian people made up 9% of cases and 9% of the population; white people made up 56% of cases and 68% of the population.