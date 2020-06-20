YAKIMA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will order Yakima County residents to wear face masks when they go out in public.
Inslee announced Saturday that he will be issuing an order requiring facial coverings to deal with what he described as an “imminent explosion” of coronavirus in the county. It will take effect early next week.
“It is a legal requirement; it is not just a suggestion,” Inslee told reporters during a Saturday news conference. “It is required if we are going to prevent this disaster from overtaking this beautiful valley.”
Businesses will have to adopt a “No mask, no service” policy, he said.
He cited the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, with Yakima County having the highest per-capita rate of infections in the western United States.
The Yakima Health District said Friday that the county's three hospitals had exceeded staffing capacity. Virginia Mason Memorial had no intensive care or non-intensive care beds available Thursday night.
Dr. Tanny Davenport, head of quality and safety at Memorial, said 22 people were transferred from the hospital, both people with COVID-19 and those without.
