No cases of novel coronavirus in Yakima County

A person who was tested for novel coronavirus in Yakima County had results come back negative, the Yakima Health District said Monday.
There are no known cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County, the health district said.
The test was done by the state Department of Health’s lab in Shoreline. Previously, tests had to go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Results took up to 10 days when the tests were done in Atlanta. Having the tests analyzed in-state dropped the waiting period to three to five days. In some cases, if tests arrive at the lab by 10:30 a.m., the district can get results as soon as 5 p.m. the same day, said Lilián Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
In the future, the health district said it will notify the public only if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed.
When a patient is suspected to have COVID-19, the person is put under self-quarantine. If the case is confirmed to be COVID-19, the health district will immediately notify the public, said Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer for the Yakima Health District.
“At that point in time, additional preventative measures may be asked of the public,” she said in the release. “For now, we are asking the community to continue to practice frequent hand washing and appropriate cough etiquette.”
Three other people in Yakima County, who were flagged based on travel history, went into quarantine and self-monitoring but were cleared after showing no symptoms, Bravo said.
While residents should pay attention to symptoms, risk in Yakima County remains low for now, she said.
She recommends that residents be mindful of symptoms and be prepared: “Just start planning for a situation where you’re ill.”
For the latest local information from the Yakima Health District, go to www.yakimacounty.us/2323/Human-Coronavirus.