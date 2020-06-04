New unemployment filings hit their lowest level in Yakima County last week since the coronavirus pandemic began, state unemployment officials said.
In the week ending May 30, 1,164 people filed initial unemployment claims, according to the state Employment Security Department. It’s down from the week ending May 23, when 1,692 people filed for unemployment.
By comparison, only 265 new unemployment claims were filed at the same time period last year.
The largest number of claims — 220 — were filed by people in the health care and social-assistance field, followed by agriculture workers with 175 and manufacturing at 154. Those three represent almost half of the new claims filed.
“The COVID-19-related layoffs have been going on since Gov. Inslee’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order on March 23,” said Don Meseck, the ESD’s regional labor economist. “It took a few weeks for other industries to feel the pinch.”
As counties around the state begin to move into Phase 2 of Inslee’s “Safe Start Washington” program, Meseck said new unemployment claims are likely to decline statewide as more businesses reopen. But Yakima County is still in the first phase, with only essential businesses open, due to the high number of coronavirus cases.
Meseck said the county is unlikely to see any of the major surges in unemployment filings such as those that occurred when the stay-home order was first issued.