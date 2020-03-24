A new online tool for local nonprofits to share their needs for resources such as volunteers, personal hygiene supplies and food as the novel coronavirus continues to spread is live.

Hosted by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, the Yakima Valley Needs website shares nonprofits’ requests for resources beyond funding so the community can respond. As their volunteer and supply needs are met, nonprofits will update their status to ensure resources are reserved for others, according to information from the foundation.

Supporters are encouraged to check regularly as the list grows and changes as others learn about it.

The foundation has also created the Yakima Valley Resilience and Response Fund and has $500,000 available to match donations, according to Sharon Miracle, foundation president and CEO. Supporters can donate with credit cards, gifts of stock, ACH transfers or checks. That includes $250,000 from a well-known family foundation in the Northwest, Miracle said in an email.

“We have calls coming in from around the region and hope to reach at least $1.5 million,” she said.

The fund will support and help sustain charitable organizations and agencies as they work to address COVID-19 and its impacts on the Yakima Valley, particularly its most vulnerable populations.

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

The foundation is also developing and funding a communication plan in conjunction with the Yakima Health District to get information to Spanish-speaking residents and other hard-to-reach populations throughout Yakima County.

Another new fund launched by United Way of Central Washington, which is working with the foundation to help nonprofits impacted by the new coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, will support organizations in Yakima and Kittitas counties. The organizations are working together on a rapid response request and award process.

The Yakima & Kittitas Counties COVID-19 Response Fund will provide flexible resources to organizations in the region affected by COVID-19 and the outbreak’s impacts, according to a news release. One hundred percent of donations will go to local nonprofit organizations experiencing increased demand for services and capacity due to COVID-19.

Donate at uwcw.org or by texting Yakimaunited or Kittitasunited to 41444.

Health, economic and social impacts are beginning to take their toll, Miracle said in her email encouraging support of the new funds.

“Many Yakima Valley residents struggled before life began to change because of COVID-19, and will no doubt need our agencies and support services more than ever in the coming weeks and months,” she wrote. “Yakima Valley’s agencies and nonprofit sector, including our local hospitals and clinics, need our help now and during the recovery phase of this pandemic.”