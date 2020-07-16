New walk-up COVID-19 testing sites are being set up in Yakima and Sunnyside this week and next.
The new sites are being offered through a partnership with the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the Yakima Health District and Medical Teams International, according to a news release.
The sites are:
• Today (Thursday) from 1-8 p.m., parking lot of 2001 W. Lincoln Ave., Yakima (corner of Lincoln Avenue and 20th Avenue).
• Friday, July 17 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot of 2001 W. Lincoln Ave., Yakima (corner of Lincoln Avenue and 20th Avenue).
• Tuesday, July 21, 1-8 p.m., Sunnyside Community Center parking lot, 1521 S. First St.
• Wednesday, July 22, 1-8 p.m., Sunnyside Community Center parking lot, 1521 S. First St.
No registration is required, and more information is available by calling 211. Future dates are being coordinated.
People who experience any symptoms or have been close to someone who tested positive for the virus are encouraged to be tested within 24 hours.
Drive-up testing
These sites are in addition to the current drive-up testing sites operated by the National Guard members.
Testing sites will open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day through Saturday at the following locations:
• State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima.
• Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spil-Yi Loop in Toppenish.
A total of 656 people were tested at those two locations Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the health district, and 1,371 people were tested at the community sites last week.
Drive-up testing is planned from Tuesday through Saturday, July 25, next week at State Fair Park in Yakima and Harrison Middle School in Sunnyside.