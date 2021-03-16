Yakima County has seen its first two cases of the COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa, the Yakima Health District reported Monday.
The infections were reported Friday to the health district by the state Department of Health and later determined to have been “locally acquired,” the agency said in a press release.
The variant of COVID-19 was first detected in Washington state in February after being discovered in South Africa.
The health district said that while preliminary evidence suggests that vaccines available in the U.S. could be less effective against this variant, they protect “against severe illness and death.”
“The detection of COVID-19 variants in our state reminds us that this pandemic is not over,” it said. “Now that these variants have been found, it is critical to double down on all the prevention measures to protect Washingtonians against COVID-19.”
The health district warned that variants of the virus can spread more easily than original strains, making it important to be vigilant in protecting against the virus’ spread.
It encouraged community members to follow safety guidelines such as keeping gatherings outside and avoiding indoor gatherings; wearing close-fitting masks; washing hands often; staying home when sick or exposed to COVID-19; getting tested for COVID-19 if exposed or showing symptoms; getting vaccinated against COVID-19 when eligible.