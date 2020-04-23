More than 2,000 Yakima County residents filed new unemployment claims last week.
The 2,241 new claims filed during the week of April 12-18 were well below the 4,222 new claims filed at peak three weeks ago.
Jobless numbers have climbed because of stay-home orders implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Before stay-home orders took effect in mid-March, new claims in Yakima County peaked during the second week of January when there were 598 claims. Unemployment tends to increase during the winter months locally as agricultural activity slows.
Weekly claims in Yakima County were as low as 298 during the week of March 8-14. A week later, many businesses and facilities were forced to close or scale back operations.
In the five weeks that followed, 16,461 new claims were filed in Yakima County. In comparison, 20,354 new claims were filed for all of 2019.
Restaurants, movie theaters and other entertainment and recreation facilities have been closed or opening under limited operations since March 17. Many more non-essential businesses, including construction firms and non-essential retailers, closed or reduced services under a stay-at-home order that went into effect March 25. The state is under the stay-at-home order until at least May 4, and Gov. Jay Inslee indicated restrictions would likely be extended in some capacity.
One out of 10 Yakima residents who filed new claims last week was from the retail sector, or 238 total. Other industry sectors reporting high numbers of new applications in Yakima County were health care and social services with 182 claims, agriculture with 174 claims, manufacturing with 172 claims, accommodation and food services with 169 claims and construction with 136 claims.
Statewide, more than 605,000 claims for unemployment benefits were filed for the week of April 12-18, with 82,435 of those filed for the first time. Statewide, new claims decreased 42% from the previous week. Updated total claims aren't yet available at the county level. Not all new claims are approved for benefits.
During the same week, Employment Security paid $177 million in benefits to 352,909 workers. Since the week of March 7, when the agency said COVID-19 job losses began, the agency has paid $496 million in benefits.
Employment Security officials warned in a news release that claims this week likely will be much higher.
On Saturday evening, the agency launched a new system that will let more people, namely those who are self-employed, apply for unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief package. Officials said the agency received more applications in the 36 hours after the launch than during the last week of March when new claims peaked statewide.