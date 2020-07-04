Nearly 1,100 new unemployment claims were filed by Yakima County residents the last full week in June, according to figures from the state Employment Security Department.
A total of 1,077 initial claims were filed from June 21-27, a 7.4% increase from 1,003 initial claims from the previous week.
The number is much higher than a year ago. The same week in 2019, 297 claims were filed.
The sectors leading in claims during the most recent week were manufacturing with 127 claims, accommodation and food services with 102 claims and health care and social assistance with 97 claims.
Initial claims filing in Yakima County peaked during the final full week of March, when the state started its stay-at-home order as part of its COVID-19 response. Yakima County had 4,195 reported claims during that week. That figure was later revised to 4,222 claims.
Initial claims remain well above levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first 10 weeks of 2020, when unemployment would be at its highest levels for the year, the number of claims were all below 600.
Initial claims include those who are filing for the first time or those filing additional claims as a result of a new unemployment situation. Not all result in monetary compensation.
Yakima County reported 11,094 continued claims, a drop of 1.5% from the previous week. Continued claims are from those who keep filing for benefits after that first claim. Those figures also do not reflect whether those claims were paid or indicate status of payment.