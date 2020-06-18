The number of new weekly unemployment claims by Yakima County residents dropped below 1,000 for the first time in three months.
There were 958 initial claims in Yakima County for the week ending June 13, according to figures from the state Employment Security Department released Thursday. That’s the lowest number for the county since mid-March, when claims started rising because of the COVID-13 pandemic.
However, the latest figure remains well above those from the first 10 weeks of this year and is more than the new weekly claims for all of 2019.
During the same week in June 2019, 160 new claims were filed.
New claims peaked during the final week of March, when when they exceeded 4,200.
Health care, agriculture and manufacturing were the top three industries listed by new claimants last week, accounting for 425 of all new claims. Rounding out the top five industries were accommodation and food services and retail trade, with 93 claims and 82 claims, respectively.
Initial claims include those who are filing for the first time or those filing additional claims as a result of a new unemployment situation. The claims include those still being reviewed for eligibility. Initial claims are not indicative of claims that result in monetary compensation.
Yakima County also reported 11,646 continued claims, a drop of 5.9% from the previous week. Continued claim includes those who continue to file for benefits. Those figures also do not reflect whether those claims were paid or indicate status of payment.