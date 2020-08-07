New unemployment claims in Yakima County were above 1,000 for the second consecutive week, according to figures from the state Employment Security Department released Thursday.
For the week ending Aug. 1, Yakima County reported 1,068 new claims, an increase of 5.6% from a week earlier. There were 456 claims the same week in 2019.
Initial claims include those who are filing for the first time or those filing additional claims as a result of a new unemployment situation. The claims include those still being reviewed for eligibility.
New claims peaked during the last full week of March at 4,195.
The fewest number of claims in recent months came during the week ending June 13, when there were 958 new claims. Since that week, claims have been above 1,000 for five of the last seven weeks. In contrast, there was not a single week in 2019 where claims were above 1,000. And in the first 10 weeks of this year, claims never went above 600.
Yakima County had 10,100 continued claims for the week of ending Aug. 1. That’s a slight decrease from 10,193 continued claims a week earlier.
Continued claims include those who continue to file for benefits. This past week’s continued claim number was the lowest since Employment Security started tracking weekly continued claims at the county level in mid-April.
Continued claims were the highest the week of May 9, when 16,219 claims were filed.