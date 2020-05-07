YAKIMA, Wash. — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yakima County’s unemployment claims may have peaked.
State Employment Security Department numbers released Thursday show that 2,756 Yakima County residents filed their first claims for unemployment benefits last week, down 721 — almost 21% — from the week before. New jobless claims had a major spike last week as more people qualified for benefits.
“We’re starting to pass the apex in initial claims,” said Don Meseck, the ESD’s regional labor economist. Likewise, there was a 23% drop in initial unemployment claims statewide.
But that good news is tempered by the fact that unemployment claims are more than 940% higher than the same week last year, when only 265 claims were filed, Meseck pointed out. State and county officials closed non-essential businesses in March and instructed people to stay home to curb the coronavirus’ spread.
The county had record low unemployment in early March, before the outbreak. Meseck said the unemployment filings hit a new record, even more than during the recession in 2008.
“This is unprecedented,” Meseck said.
Agriculture and forestry workers filed the most unemployment claims last week, with 211, followed by food-service employees with 180 and crop production workers with 164.
Continuing unemployment claims in Yakima County increased by almost 9% from last week to 14,428 from 13,255, according to the department.
Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled plans last week to roll back the stay-home orders in stages that will last until July.
Lisa Carner, who owns Lady Godiva’s Consignment Shop in Yakima, said she has been able to reopen her shop for appointments only, as well as curbside pickup, due in part to federal assistance.
“Everybody was laid off and most of my employees were part-time,” Carner said. Two of her four workers were older and worried about getting sick, while one was caring for older parents.
She said the closure order came right at a busy time for her, before Easter. She’s also missing some other high-traffic seasons for her business, such as proms and high-school graduations, which have either been canceled, scaled back or conducted virtually due to social-distancing rules.
Lady Godiva was able to reopen after receiving assistance through the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program, Carner said. She’s hopeful the business will be able to fully bounce back after the pandemic passes.
Meseck said it is not certain how quickly unemployment will drop when the economy opens. He said jobless numbers could either drop as dramatically as they increased, or taper off gradually.
“One of the big things is the health of Washingtonians,” Meseck said. “How quickly and how safely can they return to work?”