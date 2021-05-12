The federal COVID-19 vaccine site at State Fair Park in Yakima has new operating hours.
The State Fair Park site is now open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday at 1301 S. Fair Ave., according to the Yakima Health District.
First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
A number of mobile clinics are planned around the county this week. No appointments are needed at the following locations:
Thursday
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Davis High School, 212 S. Sixth Ave. in Yakima.
• 2-7 p.m. at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. in Yakima.
• Noon to 5 p.m. at Yakima Association of Realtors, 2707 River Road in Yakima.
Friday
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Franklin Middle School, 410 S. 19th Ave. in Yakima.
• 2-6:30 p.m. at Yakima Valley Mall, 2529 Main St. in Union Gap.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bleyhl Co-Op, 940 E. Wine Country Road in Grandview.
Saturday
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ridgeview Elementary, 609 W. Washington Ave. in Yakima.
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Best Practices Healthcare Center, 715 N. Park Drive in Selah.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yakima Valley Visitor’s Center, 101 N. Fair Ave. in Yakima.
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Nuestra Casa, 906 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside.
Sunday
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5606 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima.
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Ave. in Granger.
• 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. at St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave. in Yakima.
• 5-8 p.m. at Bemis Appliance, 1423 S. First St. in Yakima.
Monday
• 1-6 p.m. at Barge Lincoln Elementary, 219 East I St. in Yakima.
Tuesday
• 4-6:30 p.m. at People for People, 304 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima.
• 1-6 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Middle School, 114 W. Pierce St. in Yakima.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Darigold, 400 Alexander Road in Sunnyside.
Yakima County has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments also are available at local clinics and pharmacies.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.