The federal COVID-19 vaccine site at State Fair Park in Yakima has new operating hours.

The State Fair Park site is now open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday at 1301 S. Fair Ave., according to the Yakima Health District.

First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.

A number of mobile clinics are planned around the county this week. No appointments are needed at the following locations:

Thursday

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Davis High School, 212 S. Sixth Ave. in Yakima.

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Eisenhower High School, 611 S. 44th Ave. in Yakima.

• 2-7 p.m. at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. in Yakima.

• Noon to 5 p.m. at Yakima Association of Realtors, 2707 River Road in Yakima.

Friday

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Franklin Middle School, 410 S. 19th Ave. in Yakima.

•  2-6:30 p.m. at Yakima Valley Mall, 2529 Main St. in Union Gap.

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bleyhl Co-Op, 940 E. Wine Country Road in Grandview.

Saturday

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ridgeview Elementary, 609 W. Washington Ave. in Yakima.

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Best Practices Healthcare Center, 715 N. Park Drive in Selah.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yakima Valley Visitor’s Center, 101 N. Fair Ave. in Yakima.

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Nuestra Casa, 906 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside.

Sunday

•  10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5606 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima.

•  11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Ave. in Granger.

•  1:45 to 3:45 p.m. at St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave. in Yakima.

• 5-8 p.m. at Bemis Appliance, 1423 S. First St. in Yakima.

Monday

• 1-6 p.m. at Barge Lincoln Elementary, 219 East I St. in Yakima.

Tuesday

•  4-6:30 p.m. at People for People, 304 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima.

•  1-6 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Middle School, 114 W. Pierce St. in Yakima.

•  10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Darigold, 400 Alexander Road in Sunnyside.

Yakima County has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments also are available at local clinics and pharmacies.

Everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.