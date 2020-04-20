Stagnant water in commercial buildings shut down by the coronavirus pandemic could pose threats to public health, Yakima city officials said Monday.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order has resulted in temporary building shutdowns, including offices and hotels that may now have reduced or no water use, a city of Yakima press release said.
Stagnant water in these buildings can cause conditions that increase the risk for growth and spread of Legionella, a bacteria responsible for a type of pneumonia called Legionnaire’s disease.
Stagnant water also can lead to low or undetectable levels of the disinfectant chlorine, and create unsafe levels of lead and copper.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington State Department of Health, and the Environmental Science, Policy and Research Institute have all developed new guidelines for building water systems. The guidelines recommend flushing the water system, making sure water heater temperatures are set correctly and ensuring cooling towers are clean and well maintained.
For more information, contact Assistant Public Works Director David Brown at 575-6204.