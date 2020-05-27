How to help

To contribute to the All In WA Fund or directly to Cause and Community funds, visit www.allinWA.org.

The United Way of Central Washington, the Latino Community Fund and the Yakima Valley Community Foundation also continue to raise money to help Central Washington nonprofit agencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Yakima & Kittitas County COVID-19 Response Fund: https://www.uwcw.org/covid-19-response

• Yakima Valley Resilience and Response Fund: http://www.yakimavalleycf.org/

The federal CARES Act provides tax incentives for charitable donations, including a $300 deduction for cash donations for non-itemizers. Tax incentives also are provided for those who itemize and for corporate donations.

Foundation donors can choose to donate to the Yakima Valley Resilience and Response Fund, which has already provided more than $600,000 in grants, or to its new Keep Arts Alive fund to help arts and culture organizations adapt and recover.

Every gift will be matched dollar for dollar up to $1 million per unique donor. Gifts can be accepted in check, credit card (no fees) or through a transfer/gift of stock.