A new flag flying atop the Yakima Valley SunDome is among six raised Wednesday on landmarks throughout Washington for a new relief effort benefiting workers and families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The flags, including one on the Space Needle in Seattle, show support for All In WA, which already has $20 million in commitments toward a $65 million goal. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will match individual donations under $1 million to All In WA causes, up to a total of $25 million, according to a news release.
Organized by the Seattle Foundation, the fund involves community leaders, companies, community foundations, United Way organizations and other nonprofits throughout the state. Money raised will be distributed as grants to nonprofit organizations to help those facing food shortages or in need of housing assistance, small businesses, families and children, essential workers and more.
With different parts of the state are in different stages of reopening, one in five workers across the state have filed for unemployment and are at risk of housing or food insecurity due to a decrease in wages as a result of COVID-19, a news release said.
Fundraising includes All In WA: A COVID Relief Concert presented by Amazon and set for June 10. The early lineup includes Pearl Jam and Macklemore, among others.
SunDome flag raising
The United Way of Central Washington, the Latino Community Fund and the Yakima Valley Community Foundation are involved in fundraising and relief efforts in the Yakima area.
To raise awareness, community leaders involved with All In WA and Central Washington State Fair Association staff put up a new flag on a flagpole high above the fairgrounds.
Normally a large U.S. flag flies over the SunDome round the clock; it’s illuminated at night, said Kathy Kramer, fair association CEO and president. So changing it took some effort.
Tony Huff, of the fair’s engineering and maintenance staff, offered some advice before he, Emily Washines and a videographer, headed into the SunDome for the trip to its top.
Washines was nominated by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation and selected by the All In Washington Leadership Council to serve on the statewide advisory committee that will provide input about how the funds are disbursed throughout the state, Sharon Miracle, president and CEO of the Yakima Valley Community Foundation noted.
“Some of the ladders are literally straight up and there’s two of them,” Huff said.
An $8 million renovation of the SunDome includes a new roof, and one of those workers, Paul Gilland, raised the 10-by-15-foot All In WA flag.
The All In WA flag will fly at least through August, Miracle said. The fundraising campaign will continue through the rest of the year.
“The economic impact to businesses and families will take quite some time to recover from and funds will be used for emergency relief as well as recovery,” she said.
“Child care centers/providers are one significant concern. There was a shortage before this hit and now many have closed, which leaves workers returning to work with few options to care for their children.”
Fundraising for All In WA is already off to a brisk start in Yakima County, with additional local support from Dr. John and Maureen Adkison, Cragg Gilbert, Neal Lessenger and Blaine Tamaki.
“Within 30 minutes of the campaign going live this morning, we began receiving donations and pledges and have raised $40,000 in the first few hours,” Miracle said.