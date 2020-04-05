A drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility expected to test 250 people daily is launching Tuesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome for symptomatic residents who are high-risk or essential employees, the county announced Sunday as the number of confirmed cases grew to 363.
The testing will be in the SunDome parking lot by appointment only for qualifying individuals, the Yakima County Emergency Operations Center said in a news release.
To be tested, community members must be experiencing symptoms including a fever of over 100.4 degrees, a cough, a sore throat, and/or shortness of breath. They must also be high-risk — meaning over 60, pregnant, or having underlying health conditions — or “work in health care, public safety or critical infrastructure like grocery stores, restaurants, shelters, gas stations, public utilities, child care or correctional facilities,” the news release said.
The announcement came as the number of cases in the county rose to 363, including 12 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District -- up from 326 cases and nine deaths Saturday.
The respiratory virus has continued to spread through the community, as health officials anticipated. On Friday, there were 289 cases, making Saturday the first day to surpass 300 locally.
On Tuesday, there were 200 cases, up from 100 on March 28.
Washington's number of positive COVID-19 cases has climbed to nearly 8,000 statewide, including 338 deaths, according to numbers released Sunday by the state Department of Health.
In total, 7,984 people have tested positive, an increase of 393 from Saturday. The death toll climbed by 28.
Lilian Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said the county received additional testing supplies last week.
The new drive-thru testing site is not intended to replace existing testing resources, the release said. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7-10 and can be made on the county website. Proof of appointment, a testing number and photo ID will be required upon arrival.
The testing site is being run jointly by the health district, the emergency management office, the state National Guard and Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.
In Washington state, hospitalizations from the virus are expected to peak in the coming weeks, according to a recent University of Washington analysis.
Yakima County remains concerned with shortages in personal protective equipment, said Bravo. While the White House is now recommending that people wear face coverings when out in public, Bravo emphasized that these should not be N95 masks or surgical masks.
“These supplies are needed by our health care providers and first responders as they work day in and day out with COVID-19 patients,” she said.
On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state would be returning 400 ventilators received from the Strategic National Stockpile to help communities like New York that are in more dire need. Another 750 purchased ventilators are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, “when Washingtonians may need them most,” a news release from his office said.
The announcement comes after the county Emergency Operations Center received 20 new ventilators from the state, which were given to Virginia Mason Memorial on Friday.
Bravo said the county had not reached full ventilator use capacity, although she did not immediately have the number of available ventilators.
She said while the health district was partnering with the county emergency operations center to advocate for more resources for the community, the best preparation is to avoid reaching capacity at local health care facilities. To do that, people need to follow the stay-at-home order in effect through May 4, use face covers in public, wash their hands and sanitize surfaces frequently, Bravo said.
Bravo thanked people who were observing social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
But many still aren't.
“There does appear to be misconceptions that you can safely practice social distancing while having play-dates or other get-togethers. This is not true,” she said. “Many COVID-19 patients can spread the virus before they feel or appear to be sick. Everyone should assume that they have already been exposed to COVID-19, and act accordingly.”
She said that means avoiding close contact with anyone outside of your household. While most people infected with the virus have mild or moderate symptoms, these precautions can help protect the most high-risk individuals.
“We must think of these individuals as we go about our daily routines,” Bravo said.