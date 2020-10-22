Use of face coverings drops to 84%

Dr. Tanny Davenport, physician executive of medical group operations at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, and others are concerned with decreasing use of face coverings in Yakima County.

County health and medical personnel have been conducting visual mask surveys outside Yakima County businesses. According to the most recent survey in late September, 84% of people seen entering businesses wore masks. That's down from a peak of 95%.

Another survey is set for this weekend.

Face coverings have been mandatory in Yakima County and Washington since late June. Cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease were surging in Yakima County and others at that point. While they remained high for several weeks after that, numbers have stayed steady or have been dropping more recently.

But those numbers have risen slightly in the past few weeks, which troubles those in the medical community.

"As we move forward into the fall, it is important that people stay vigilant," Davenport said, especially with Yakima County moving into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phase Safe Start plan to reopen the state.

"If you don't and you get relaxed, we could be in trouble," he added.

When mask use reached 95%, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and related metrics began dropping, Davenport said. But only when the percentage reached that level, he added.