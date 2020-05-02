Schedule for National Day of Prayer service

The National Day of Prayer service from Yakima is set for noon to 1 p.m. May 7. Here is the list of those involved, their affiliations and their areas of focus for the service.

Noon: Pastor Shawn Niles, Dad’s House

12:05 p.m. Glenn Bodine, worship

12:10 Patricia Byers, mayor of Yakima (government)

12:15 Matt Murray, chief of police, Yakima (first responders)

12:20 Isaac Johnson, worship, marriage and family therapist (family)

12:25 VerLynn Best, executive director of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce (business)

12:30 Dr. Ross Bethel, family medicine (health care)

12:35 Hector Mendez, principal at Barge Lincoln (education)

12:40 Pastor Chantal Edler, Yakima Foursquare (faith)

12:45 Moses and Erika Lugemye, worship, The Heights Church

12:50 Wrap up - gratitudes, acknowledgements, and instructions for prayer requests

1 p.m. Andy Ferguson to moderate prayers from chats during program