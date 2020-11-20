Naches Valley Elementary School elected to temporarily close its school building starting Friday after a staff member tested positive, marking the fourth adult case related to the school in two weeks, the district said in an announcement.
District Superintendent Robert Bowman said Friday that the decision to close was a precautionary measure to keep students and staff safe. The duration of the closure is yet to be determined, “as the situation is still fluid,” he added.
The four cases were determined by the Yakima Health District to be from exposure to COVID-19 in the community, rather than infection within the school, said Yakima Health District Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach. He said the health district did not mandate the closure.
Learning in Naches Valley's elementary school will continue remotely, according to the district announcement.
“We must temporarily close our elementary school to protect the health of our students and staff,” it said. “We understand this may be a hardship for families and is disruptive to student learning, but we believe the health and safety of our students and staff must come first.”
COVID-19 in schools
Several districts across the county have had confirmed COVID-19 cases since the the start of the school year, with 52 total confirmed as of Nov. 17, according to Yakima Health District data. Among those, only two — one each in Sunnyside and Grandview school districts — were from in-school exposure.
In November, East Valley, Granger, Highland, Naches Valley, Selah, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Union Gap, Wapato and Yakima school districts reported new cases, according to the data.
Also as of Nov. 17, there had also been eight confirmed cases in private schools countywide, only one of which was determined to be from in-school exposure. The majority of these cases were confirmed in November.
In late October, Sunnyside Christian School was the first campus in the county to close its school building due to confirmed cases. The elementary campus was temporarily closed, although the health district only mandated closure of the classroom immediately impacted.
The health district updates COVID-19 data for schools weekly on its website.