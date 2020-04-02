Much has changed in a single month for Yakima County’s labor market, as this week's figures from the state Employment Security Department illustrate.
For the week of March 22-28, Yakima County residents filed 4,195 new unemployment claims. That’s a 49% increase from the 2,817 claims filed just a week earlier.
Yakima County, along with the rest of the state, is reporting unprecedented levels of unemployment claims as non-essential businesses close or reduce operation in response to state’s stay-at-home order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Prior to this month, the 2020 peak for new unemployment claims in Yakima County came during the week of Jan. 12-18, when 591 new claims were filed.
Yakima County’s labor market had been faring well prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this week, Employment Security released county employment data for February that showed a sizable year-over-year drop in the unemployment rate and robust non-agricultural job growth in Yakima County. Yakima County's unemployment rate was 8.1%, down from 10.5% in February 2019.
During that month, the county saw both an increase in the number of residents working or looking for work — known as the labor force — as well as a sizable drop in the number of unemployed residents. In February, there were 130,075 workers in Yakima County’s labor force, up from 124,686 in February 2019. Concurrently, the number of unemployed residents dropped to 10,480 from 13,049 in February of 2019.
Yakima County also reported 87,800 nonagricultural jobs in February, a 3.5% and 3,000-job increase from February 2019.
Several industry sectors reported robust job increase year over year, including local government with 800 more jobs; health services with 600 more jobs and construction and wholesale trade with 400 more jobs each.