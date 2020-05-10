Claudia Mondragón Miranda, a mother of four, leaves her house early each day to begin work in the apple orchards. Returning nearly 12 hours later to cook and connect with her family at the end of the day is the highlight of motherhood for her, she said.
Her soon-to-be 4-year-old son Erick always runs to greet her with a hug.
“Mommy, you’re here,” she imitates him saying to her. “Yes, my love, I’m here.”
Then she changes her clothes, cooks for her family and sits down to ask them each about their day and enjoy family time.
But with COVID-19 spreading across Yakima County, that routine now looks a bit different. Mondragón Miranda coaches her son to keep his distance when she returns home.
“Son, go over there, my love, go there. I will give you a kiss in a little bit. Don’t touch me,” she coaches him. “Once I shower, we can hug — the same for my daughters. It’s very difficult.”
The new coronavirus has temporarily reshaped what mothering looks like for Mondragón Miranda and other Yakima Valley residents.
This Mother’s Day, three local moms shared how their family lives have shifted — and what continues to give them hope during these uncertain times.
Claudia Mondragón Miranda
Mondragón Miranda and her husband of 18 years, Raúl Cortes Vega, moved to Yakima two years ago from Oregon. They work in agriculture.
Together, they have four children in preschool to senior year: Erick, 3; Katie, 8; Adilene, 15, and Tifany, 17.
“What I like most about being a mom is attending to them, coming home and seeing them, knowing that they are well,” the 35-year-old Mondragón Miranda said of her kids.
She said that as her oldest daughters have become teenagers, she has learned to understand them as individuals and to trust them and their life decisions. She tries to remind herself that she was once their age.
“(I try to) listen to them and try to give them advice,” she said. “I tell them, ‘Look: This is good, this is bad. But you decide … what you want to do.’”
She doesn’t think of herself as a friend to her children — that’s not her role, she said. But transparency and strong communication is important in their family. They regularly check in on each other’s emotions, she said.
When COVID-19 began spreading through Washington, Mondragón Miranda first heard about it on TV. She had a conversation with her husband about whether it was safe for them to continue going to work in Yakima apple orchards, where they are deemed essential amid statewide stay-at-home orders.
A decade ago, Mondragón Miranda had tuberculosis, she said.
“The symptoms are very similar,” she said, comparing it to COVID-19.
She recalls difficulty breathing, cough and a fever.
“I already lived all of that,” she said. “When I remember it, I still get emotional.”
Now, she worries about how the new respiratory virus could impact her or her children. Cortes Vega encouraged her to stay home if she was scared. But after a week without work, the pressure of paying bills forced her to return to the fields.
“Even with my fear, I’m content knowing that my children are not lacking food while I am working — my husband and I,” she said.
She has been hyper-vigilant in protecting against the virus. With her history of tuberculosis, she avoids the grocery store, sending her husband instead. She wears a mask when she leaves the house, and at home she is constantly cleaning, disinfecting and having her children wash their hands, she said.
“I worry a lot,” she said, acknowledging that she could harm her family by transmitting the coronavirus.
“But when I come home, I follow my rules,” she said. “I take a bath in a special bathroom for myself. I take my clothes off there. With the youngest — well everyone — I am afraid of hugging them, kissing them like I used to do.”
Between work and taking care of the kids, Mondragón Miranda said she doesn’t have time for much self-care, aside from maybe 15 minutes a day to exercise in an effort to calm her nerves.
But she finds hope in her husband and children.
“Thank God I have a husband who understands me, and we support each other,” she said. “Yes, I have his support and that is where I get my strength.”
This Mother’s Day, she’s grateful for a full day of rest at home with her family, she said.
Cindy Stuntebech
Cindy Stuntebech graduated from the same nursing school her mother attended 25 years earlier. A nurse for 39 years, she had a connection with her mom through the shared understanding of the hard work and time commitment nursing requires.
For much of her career, Stuntebech, 61, has worked at what is now Yakima’s Virginia Mason Memorial. She’s now in the Family Birthplace, helping new moms welcome children into their own families.
Her mom, Donna Bruns, was close with each of her seven children, and in turn with her grandchildren — including Stuntebech’s two children, Dylan and Sarah.
“Every time we would visit my mom and dad (in Minnesota) or they would come out here, it was as if there had been no time in between seeing them,” Stuntebech said from her house near Tampico. “There’s just a bond that was there and just went generation to generation in our families. We were very fortunate.”
Stuntebech said she shared that bond with her own children. When her daughter Sarah lived across the country, they joked about how far the umbilical cord stretched from Washington, because they were so close. Now, as Sarah builds a family of her own in Moxee — having welcomed her fourth child into the world at the end of February — Stuntebech said she cherishes a similar relationship with her grandchildren.
These connections to family are her favorite thing about being a mom, she said. It’s common for her to sleep at her daughter’s house after her last 12-hour night shift at Memorial so she can wake up and play with her grandkids.
But with COVID-19 in the community, many of those interactions have transitioned to FaceTime or a chat application called Marco Polo, where videos and photos can be shared back and forth.
Stuntebech said during her night shifts, she asks Sarah to send videos or photos of her newest grandchild, Henry — who was born on leap day — to her as he wakes up for feedings throughout the night.
“I get those in the middle of the night at work and those are always fun to see and show everyone. Absolutely everyone knows I have grandkids,” she said.
For both her own family and those that she works with in the hospital, it’s a challenging time because after months of anticipation of a newborn, family and friends can’t come together in the same way they might have planned.
Stuntebech also said in an ordinary year, her kids, grandkids, two of her sisters and their children would gather with her and her husband Bruce at their home to celebrate Mother’s Day. She and her sisters would call their mom in Minnesota together.
“This is going to be a hard Mother’s Day because we just lost her a month ago, so that was very difficult,” said Stuntebech, adding that she was thankful she was able to be with her mom to care for her alongside her niece, who is also a nurse, when she died.
With social distancing in place, they won’t have the gathering they are used to, she said. But she finds hope in looking to the future, when things can return to normal — or close to it.
“You just have to have faith and believe that we’ll get through this and (that) there’s that bond and that connection that can’t be broken,” she said.
In the meantime, she encourages other moms — including her own daughter — to seek help as they can, even during the unusual circumstances.
“It’s not easy raising children,” she said. “Any way that you can get support from others, even though you can’t physically be there sometimes … just take it.”
Erika Daily
Erika Daily’s West Valley house is full.
“We kind of have a big nice wonderful blended family,” she said.
Together, she and her husband Brent have five children: Nathan, 22; Cara, 15; Anthony, 13; newborn Penny, and Alex, who would have been 20.
“Alex passed away,” she said. “When people ask who our kids are or how many kids we have, we always include him. He’s not a part of our everyday lives right now, but we have him in there.”
Daily’s favorite part of motherhood is seeing the different phases they each go through and “just watching who they choose to become,” she said.
“With your first kid, you don’t really know what to expect,” the 33-year-old added. “What I’ve learned is that you really have very little control as a parent, so it’s fun to just sit back and let go of control a little bit, and just kind of watch what they choose to do, who they choose to turn into, the things they choose to get interested in.”
With Penny being two months old, she said the family is just starting to get to know who she is.
Daily, a middle school math and science teacher in the West Valley School District, had expected to be at home with Penny during this time for maternity leave. But with COVID-19 leading to school closures, she said she went back to work remotely and all of the kids and her husband, who works as a teacher in Yakima School District, have been home unexpectedly.
The family has had to share space and coordinate Zoom calls as she and her husband send out videos to students in their respective classes and their kids do conferences with their own teachers.
Daily said she’s not able to complete all the work she normally would in an eight-hour day, as she balances parenting and work. And at times, it’s been challenging for each of them to not be able to have needed alone time or space, she said. But they try to support each other. Brent or her older kids will take care of Penny while she has video calls with friends or takes a bath to relax, for example.
Their presence also means they’re able to bond more with Penny, she said. Under ordinary circumstances, she wouldn’t get to witness her older children spending so much time with the newborn or sharing the joy of seeing her first smiles or laughs.
Family and friends can only see these moments on social media, instead of in visits with Penny, like they normally might. But Daily said she’s in a group of five close friends who send video and photo updates regularly to share what is happening in their young children’s development, even while at home. She said she finds hope in the gains made in strengthening relationships during the pandemic.
“I was not talking … with my friend groups before the pandemic like I am now,” she said. “We took for granted that the other people would just be there and we could catch up whenever, and now you actively seek people out and I think relationships have gotten stronger because of that. We all reach out because we all need each other.”
When stores ran out of baby wipes recently, Daily was able to turn to her community to ask if anyone had extras and then drive to pick them up by mailbox, for example.
Community looks a lot different than it would under normal circumstances, she said, especially for new moms. But she encouraged fellow moms not to feel disheartened.
“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there,” she said. “I feel you. I know you’re all by yourself and it usually takes a village to raise a baby and we don’t have a village right now. Keep on keeping on.”