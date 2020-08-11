The city of Yakima said 74 businesses will be eligible to receive funds through the city’s small business grant program.
Most of the funds will come from $480,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which provides funds to extend economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income people. The city decided to use the funds to help small businesses that were likely not eligible for other financial assistance programs. Priority was given to especially small businesses and those with low business income.
The businesses were selected for the next phase after the city and the Yakima County Development Association, which is aiding in the application and funding process, completed verification that businesses were located within city limits. Nearly 100 businesses applied.
Businesses that moved on to this next phase include businesses in the following sectors: cosmetology/tanning/tattoo, restaurant/bar, service, retail, child care, transportation, automotive, construction, entertainment and agriculture.
The city and YCDA anticipate that there should be enough funding to provide grants to all 74 businesses. YCDA is in the process of getting additional funding from the state Department of Commerce, said Jonathan Smith, YCDA executive director.
Funds will be given on a reimbursement basis. Businesses can receive up to $10,000 to reimburse payment of business expenses.