More than 600 Yakima County small businesses applied for a state emergency grant program as of Friday's deadline.
The state Department of Commerce stopped accepting applications Friday, just a week after applications became available. The program is for small businesses impacted by COVID-19, according to the Yakima County Development Association, which is administrating the grant in Yakima County.
Statewide, the number of applications is estimated to be more than 25,000, said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association.
The $5 million statewide program is funded though the governor’s strategic reserve fund. Businesses were to have been in operation for at least a year and have 10 or fewer employees. Sole proprietors were eligible, but nonprofits were not.
Grant funds can be used to pay operational expenses, such as rent, inventory and utility bills as well as consulting, marketing and training fees.
In Yakima County, a local task force will review and prioritize applications. They will then be sent for review to the state Department of Commerce and Gov. Jay Inslee's office, where they will be approved or rejected on a rolling basis.
Agencies administering the grant program in nearby Kittitas, Klickitat and Benton counties stopped accepting applications in the last several days. The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce received more than 200 applications when it stopped accepting them Thursday.