More than 500 businesses in Yakima County applied for help through the state's emergency grant program as of Friday's deadline.
The program provides small businesses impacted by COVID-19 up to $10,000 for business expenses, according to the Yakima County Development Association, which is administrating the grant in Yakima County.
A local task force will review and prioritize applications. They will then be sent for review to the state Department of Commerce and Gov. Jay Inslee's office, where they will be approved or rejected on a rolling basis.
The $5 million statewide program is funded though the governor’s strategic reserve fund.
The grant can be used to pay operational expenses, such as rent, inventory and utility bills as well as consulting, marketing and training fees. The funds cannot be used for payroll, capitalized equipment, travel, office equipment and computer software.
Businesses must have been in operation for at least a year and have 10 or fewer employees. Sole proprietors can apply for the grant, but nonprofits are not eligible.