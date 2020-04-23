More funding was added to a state grant program for small businesses affected by coronavirus closures Thursday as state and local officials sort through 25,000 requests for help.
More than 750 Yakima County businesses applied for the Working Washington small business emergency grant, Jonathan Smith said during a news conference with the state Department of Commerce.
Smith, the executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, talked about an outreach effort aimed at helping more minority-owned businesses in Yakima County receive the grant. The organization is tasked with coordinating the application process in Yakima County.
The grant program provides for-profit businesses with 10 or fewer employees grants up of to $10,000 to cover qualified operation, marketing and training expenses.
Commerce announced Thursday that the total fund for the grant program doubled from $5 million to $10 million, which will allow more businesses to receive assistance. The program was overwhelmed with 25,000 applications statewide.
Smith said his organization worked with groups such as La Casa Hogar and the Center for Business Development to encourage Latino-owned businesses to apply. Part of that outreach included providing the application in Spanish.
Smith said he was “especially pleased” to see that the majority of applications came from businesses the organization hasn’t worked with in the past, including minority-owned enterprises.
“For me, that demonstrates the importance of getting the word out to businesses that aren’t usually involved in associations like ours and are the least likely to get resources,” he said.
The original funding came from the state’s $200 million emergency response fund approved by the Legislature in March, with another $5 million from the governor’s economic development strategic reserve fund.
The state is partnering with local economic organizations to review the applications. To date, more than 1,100 are in the approval pipeline, with funds expected to start reaching businesses in May.
New funding for the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) forgivable loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program also was approved this week. For more information, go to sba.gov.