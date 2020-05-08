UW online workshop for businesses

The University of Washington’s Foster School of Business is offering seven online workshops aimed to help small- and medium-sized businesses pivot to new business opportunities.

Each of the seven free seminars will feature a faculty member from the school:

May 13: Adapting Your business to the COVID-19 Reality and Beyond, Jeff Shulman, Professor of Marketing

May 20: The Coronavirus Pivot: Customer Discovery Strategy for Your Business, Emer Dooley, Lecturer of Entrepreneurship with Reggie Brown, Owner of Nutress Hair

May 27: Cash and Debt in Good and Bad Times, Thomas Gilbert, Professor of Finance.

June 3: Negotiating with Employees, Vendors, and Other Business Partners, Elizabeth Umphress, Associate Professor of Management.

June 10: Inventory and Supply Chain Management in Volatile Times, Shi Chen, Assistant Professor of Operations Management.

June 17: Leadership in Volatile times, Christina Fong, Principal Lecturer of Management.

June 24: Reaching and Engaging Your Audience (or Your Customers) Using Technology While Keeping Social Distancing, Shaosong Ou, Senior Lecturer in Information Systems.

All workshops will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration by 11 a.m. on the day of the workshop is required. A link to a Zoom session will be sent to all registered participants.

For more information or to register go to https://bit.ly/YHR_UWBizWorkshops.