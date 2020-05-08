Sarah Truglio was among the local experts who participated in a virtual town hall aimed at helping small business owners navigate through COVID-19 late last month. Truglio is a business adviser for the Washington State Business Development Center in Yakima.
Truglio answered several questions from local small businesses:
Q: I went into business just a few months ago, and I don’t think I qualify for aid. Are there any options for me?
A. I would let the (aid) programs determine whether you’re eligible or not. It’s going to be dependent on if you have employees and what your situation is. There are just a lot of variables.
Q: If I qualify for a Paycheck Protection Program or other Small Business Administration loan, how should I approach hiring and communicating with employees?
A. To qualify for loan forgiveness through the Paycheck Protection Program, you need to get your employees back to work immediately. You are required to pay employees for at least eight weeks from when you deposited the funds to qualify for loan forgiveness. You also must pay your employees at the rate you paid them before Jan. 31, 2020. Also, 75% of the loan must be used for payroll. The remaining 25% can be used for other expenses, such as rent and utilities.
With other funding programs, such as an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) or the EIDL Advance (grant), you should make a cash flow projection for the next few months and see how long your capital will last. You should then slowly bring back employees to work as you can afford to do so.
Q: Is there any new money coming to help new businesses?
A. $310 billion was allocated for the Paycheck Protection Program, along with an additional $60 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Currently, the EIDL is not taking new applications and focusing on processing applications already in the queue. (Note: Since the webinar, the SBA has agreed to access new applications from agricultural businesses only). The money is going quickly.
In addition to those programs, SBA is offering debt relief on existing loans with no payments for the next six months. SBA also is offering bridge loans for up to $25,000 for businesses that have an existing relationship with an SBA express lender. Such funds are approved quickly, which could provide quick cash flow while a business waits for approval of another SBA loan, such as ones through the EIDL program.
I would sign up for email updates on SBA.gov and Treasury.gov.
You should also contact your credit union or bank for programs they may offer. Some are offering loan deferrals or short-term loans.
Q: I am an essential business, but I’m losing money. What should I do?
A. Consider options such as operating on reduced hours or reduced employees. You can also shut down and use the time to rest or volunteer.
You should also consider whether there is an opportunity to pivot to another line of business or product that may provide additional revenue — for example, a mattress company producing personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers. If there is something you can do to pivot and shift your business model, try it. Consider what you have learned from this crisis and how you can offer your product in a new and creative way.
A recording of the online town hall and other COVID-19 business resource videos are at https://www.chooseyakimavalley.com/covid19/covid-19-business-resource-videos/
To reach Sarah Truglio, call 509-575-1140 and leave a message.