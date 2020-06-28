A downtown Yakima taproom hopes to open — on a limited basis — by the first week of July.
Schab’s Bier Den was under construction early this year and aiming for an opening around St. Patrick’s Day.
That changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led the state to close restaurants and bars except for carry-out in mid-March.
Owners Zack and Trena Schab used the downtime to take a step back and see if they’d missed anything in their business plan.
With Yakima still in Phase 1 of the state’s four-part reopening plan, the taproom will be open for pickup only. Customers will be able to purchase growlers or choose from the taproom’s selection of canned and bottled beer.
Business manager Kyrie Benson said the taproom eventually wants to install a crowler machine, which packages beer in a container that is a cross between a large can and a growler, but availability has been limited with breweries picking them up to package beer for customers during the pandemic.
The goal is to minimize physical contact. People will be able to look at available items online and call in orders.
“We have been talking about delivery,” Benson said. “That might be an option we may be looking into shortly after we open.”
Closure update
Last week, the Yakima Herald-Republic highlighted several restaurants that opted to close temporarily — a list that includes Gasperetti’s Gourmet Restaurant, the Yakima Sports Center, Provisions and Meraki Creations.
Another restaurant that has opted to close is Santiago’s in Yakima. The restaurant started its temporary closure early this month.
Restaurants have adopted several tactics to remain financially viable during the pandemic. Most have focused on takeout and delivery. Some have picked up catering jobs serving food to employees of other businesses that have been able to remain open. Others have reduced hours or have temporarily closed for extended periods of time.
While there is speculation that some restaurants may not be able to reopen post-pandemic, only one, Jack-son’s Sports Bar and ClubHouse Lounge, has announced a permanent closure.