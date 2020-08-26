Yakima County restaurants and churches may welcome some indoor guests and small fitness classes may begin meeting outside as part of updated coronavirus guidelines approved by state officials.
The announcement of the 12 areas of expanded activity, effective Thursday, came near the end of the Yakima Health District's regular monthly meeting Wednesday morning. Ryan Ibach, chief operating officer for the health district, outlined the approved changes to Yakima County's Roadmap to Recovery near the end of the two-hour-long meeting.
Though Yakima County public health officials received approval from the state Department of Health to allow additional business, social and recreational activities, it remains in a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phase Safe Start plan to reopen the state as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Inslee has halted any counties advancing phases because of case counts statewide.
Starting Thursday, changes include:
• Yakima County restaurants, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries may open to indoor guests at 25% capacity as determined by fire code, using Phase 2 guidance.
• Churches may host indoor services at 25% capacity or up to 50 people, whichever is less, using Phase 2 guidance. Along with a limited number of indoor guests, churches may host outdoor services with up to 200 people. That's an increase from the 100 people previously allowed for outdoor services.
• Outdoor group fitness classes may begin meeting. They're limited to five people per class, not including the instructor. Social distancing must be practiced.
• Social gatherings with people outside one's household are now allowed outdoors, also limited to five people per gathering.
• Retail stores may expand occupancy slightly, from 25 to 30%.
Construction and manufacturing operations remain under Phase 2 guidelines. Real estate may now follow Phase 2 guidelines, with 25% occupancy, Ibach said.
Personal services remain the same, though professional services will be under Phase 2 guidelines of 25% occupancy and a limit of 30 minutes per customer.
Professional photography and domestic services move to Phase 2 guidelines, which are what restaurants, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries will be following. They've been offering outdoor service, which is not limited as long as social distancing is practiced, Ibach said.
Drive-in movie theaters may now follow Phase 2 guidance, which allows for walk-up concession stands rather than preordering items and having them delivered. In other changes, team gymnastics and outdoor card rooms are also allowed Phase 2 guidance. Outdoor card rooms in designated areas are limited 50 people.
"There's a lot of Phase 2 guidance approved, (but) we are still in a modified Phase 1," Ibach said.
This story is developing, and will be updated with additional information as it is released.