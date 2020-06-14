Out of the more than 630 Yakima County properties that Jevons Property Management oversees, just seven have tenants who have been unable to pay rent.
Enrique Jevons, owner of the Yakima property management firm, says he’s been in communication with those tenants and is working out payment plans. Under one plan, the tenant will pay back rent over a year.
“We’re working with every tenant who owes money to work out a payment plan; that’s the No. 1 thing,” Jevons said.
Gov. Jay Inslee first implemented an eviction moratorium in mid-March to prevent renters from losing their homes while the state was under a stay-at-home order to limit the spread of COVID-19. It was extended to June 4, when the state’s stay-at-home order ended. Earlier this month, the moratorium was extended to Aug. 1.
Several months into the moratorium, most tenants have been able to remain in their homes, and most landlords have been able to communicate with tenants who haven’t been able to pay rent.
The moratorium had been modified several times. Under the current version, landlords cannot pursue any sort of eviction activity, including providing any notices asking the resident to vacate the property or to seek an unlawful detainer, a court-ordered eviction.
An eviction or notice is allowed if the landlord attaches an affidavit that says the action is in response “to a significant and immediate risk to the health, safety, or property of others created by a resident” or if there was at least 60 days’ written notice of intent to either occupy the property as a primary residence or to sell the property.
Landlords cannot charge late fees while the moratorium is in place.
Before the moratorium, eviction activity was quite robust, said Quinn Dalan, executive director of Yakima Valley Volunteer Attorney Services. The nonprofit organization provides legal services to low-income residents through attorneys who volunteer their time.
Last fall, the organization launched the Housing Justice Project, a program aimed at providing legal services to tenants facing eviction. As part of the program, attorneys volunteered time twice a week to provide legal services in eviction cases.
It wasn’t unusual to see two to five eviction cases each day, Dalan said. Since the moratorium has gone into effect, the only case she’s seen was one related to a nuisance issue.
“I think for some of these people it just removes one more thing they have to deal with, one more stress,” she said. “We don’t need a bunch of people homeless during a pandemic.”
Meredith Bruch, a staff attorney with the Northwest Justice Project who focuses on housing, foreclosure and tenant-landlord issues, said she and other attorneys worked with a handful of tenants whose landlords attempted to evict anyway. In some cases it was a lack of knowledge; in others it was an act of defiance. In the end, tenants were able to resolve issues with legal help.
“I would say, in general, we have been able to work with landlords to keep people in their housing,” she said.
Other moving parts
Bruch said she would be surprised if the state moratorium would be extended again come Aug. 1. That date coincides with the end of other programs at the federal level, including foreclosure protections for properties with federally backed mortgage loans and a moratorium on evictions for nonpayment for rent for any property with a federally backed mortgage or multifamily mortgage loan or is part of a covered housing program. The federal eviction moratorium is set to end 120 days from March 27, 2020, which is late July.
But while the moratorium could end Aug. 1, the issues that have left tenants unable to pay rent will not, she said.
“We’re in still Phase 1,” she said, referring to Yakima County’s lack of progression in the state’s four-phased reopening plan. “We have a lot of businesses that still aren’t able to open as they have been (in counties) in Phase 2 or Phase 3. There are going to be those in the retail sector, the restaurant sector, who have no job to go back to.”
While the moratorium keeps landlords from evicting residents for lack of rent, it doesn’t mean that the resident doesn’t have to pay past rent, Dalan said.
“I worry there are going to be people who haven’t been paying rent and haven’t been saving anything that has been coming in,” she said. “And they are shocked to find out they either have to pay it all or (be forced to) leave.”
And if a person remains unemployed months after the moratorium is lifted, there’s additional uncertainty with creating a payment plan. If no income is coming in, it’s more challenging to determine a payment plan that would be reasonable for the tenant, Bruch said.
“What’s a reasonable payment plan if somebody doesn’t have a job?” she said.
What’s ahead
Dalan anticipates a sizable increase in eviction cases in the future.
“I think every legal organization across the state is bracing for that,” she said.
As part of the effort to aid those at risk of losing housing, Yakima Valley Volunteer Attorney Services has secured two grants to increase its capacity. The grants will cover a bilingual outreach coordinator as well as payment for attorneys working with tenants who are at risk of losing housing due to the inability to pay rent.
Dalan said the organization anticipates serving roughly 350 people over the next year with the grant, which is “significantly higher” than the number of people it currently serves.
Ultimately the goal is to prevent landlords from filing an unlawful detainer. Even a filing can hurt a tenant’s ability to secure new housing, Bruch said.
“That has a potentially significant impact on these lower-income tenants,” she said.
Tony Sloan, vice president of the Yakima Valley Landlords Association, said he — and landlords in general — aren’t looking to evict nonpaying renters once the moratorium is lifted. He said he would continue to work with tenants on payment plans on any unpaid rent.
“We want to keep people in a home,” he said.
Jevons of Jevons Property Management said he will continue to work with tenants on payment plans but said that people’s inability to pay rent has affected landlords, too, especially if they must pay a mortgage, Jevons said. He said most of the rental property owners he works with have just one or two properties, so if one tenant is not able to pay, it hurts those owners considerably.
He has one case where one property owner lost income due to a tenant not paying rent and from losing a job.
He’s heard from some of his clients who are considering selling their rental properties because they don’t want to take on financial risk if they have tenants unable to pay rent.
“They don’t want to take the chance that something like this could happen again,” he said.