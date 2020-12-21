Monsignor John Ecker of St. Paul Cathedral has quarantined himself after falling ill at mass and testing positive for COVID-19, the church announced.
Ecker fell faint and hit his head during Sunday mass and was examined at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he tested positive for the virus, the church said in a social media post.
He’s recovering at home and Bishop Joseph Tyson will be assisting with mass for Christmas and the Feast of the Holy Family this week, the post said.
As cautionary precaution, the cathedral is being thoroughly cleaned in preparation of the Christmas feast and some liturgies are being canceled early this week.
The church is asking those who had close contact with Ecker over the past few days to self-isolate for a short time and consider being tested of COVID-19, the release said.