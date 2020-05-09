The Minado Buffet restaurant, which was vandalized and hit with racist graffiti in March, quietly reopened for carryout at the end of April.
“A lot of people still don’t know we’re open for takeout yet,” co-owner Lisa Li said Thursday.
About 3:30 a.m. March 28, someone smashed windows and spray-painted a racist slur on the exterior wall of the restaurant along with a reference to the novel coronavirus. The vandalism, committed by a man wearing a hood and black gloves, was caught on security cameras and reported to police by Li and her husband, restaurant co-owner Tony Yan.
City of Yakima spokesman Randy Beehler said this week that police have yet to identify a suspect, despite pursuing several leads.
“The investigation will remain open for the time being,” he said in an email. “Anyone with info about the incident is encouraged to contact the YPD or report their information to Crime Stoppers.”
Minado Buffet, which opened last October in the former Black Angus building at 501 N. Front St., serves several Asian cuisines. It had been closed since March 17 in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s restaurant shutdown.
Less than two weeks later, it was vandalized.
Since the state stay-at-home order allows restaurants to offer takeout, Li and Yan decided to reopen for carryout in late April.
She said right now, it’s just her, Yan and one other person working at Minado.
“We hope business picks up and we can hire more,” Li said.
Immediately after the vandalism, Li had said she was heartened by the support of the community. Dozens of people left supportive comments on social media posts about the vandalism, and Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers released a statement condemning the act.
“Vandalism of any kind, especially vandalism that is targeted toward a specific ethnic group, is contrary to the values of the Yakima community,” the statement said. “It is critical during the current public health emergency that our community bands together.”
Li said Thursday she feels comfortable and safe reopening the business.
“It’s going to be OK,” she said.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the YPD at 509-575-6200 or 911. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm that can be downloaded for free.