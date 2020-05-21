GRANDVIEW — Members of the Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion have gathered on Memorial Day in a public ceremony for years. That won’t happen Monday due to social distancing and limits on gatherings in response to the coronavirus.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order remains in place through May 31, and many Memorial Day event participants are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Exposure concerns and efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have canceled traditional Memorial Day gatherings throughout the United States this year.
“With the number of COVID-19 cases in our area on the rise, we want to protect our members and our community. Please be careful,” said a May 11 announcement from the Yakama Warriors Association. The association has suspended Memorial Day activities this year.
Grandview post commander Robert Gates mentioned the same concern in a news release announcing cancellation of plans for an 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony.
Instead, the post plans an abbreviated observance that includes placement of flags at 8 a.m. Saturday on the graves of veterans buried at Grandview Cemetery. Because this activity by its nature involves social distancing, he said, community members are urged to help place the flags.
On Memorial Day, an abbreviated observance will begin at noon, Gates said. “We will have a Memorial Day invocation, a moment of silence, the flag will be raised to full staff and taps will be played.” There won’t be a rifle volley.
Removal of flags from the gravesites will take place at 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. Assistance is also requested for that, Gates said.
Tahoma Cemetery
Tahoma Cemetery, at 1802 Tahoma Ave., will be open Memorial Day weekend but the office will be closed. Staff can be reached at 509-575-6026 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The cemetery database and a map of the cemetery are also available, according to information on the city of Yakima website.
Families may place flowers and small American flags at their loved one’s gravesite, the website notes. Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines and maintain social distancing.
“All visitors must comply with the current restrictions for gatherings according to the governor’s Phase 1 plan,” city Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said in an email, adding gatherings with people outside your household aren’t permitted right now.
Zillah Cemetery
Though there won’t be an American Legion ceremony at the Zillah Cemetery at 100 First Ave., the cemetery will be open and Legion volunteers will still honor veterans, said city manager Sharon Bounds.
“Every year they go out and distribute flags on the graves of the veterans, around 900 flags,” said Bounds, adding that she was told Legion volunteers would put flags on graves Friday evening and pick them up Monday evening.
City officials expect people to follow social distancing requirements when they visit the cemetery and signs will remind visitors, Bounds said. A cemetery employee will be there from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to help people find graves.
“We normally do that just because a lot of times people come in from out of town and have trouble locating a grave,” she said. “(He’ll be) sitting out there with his book and helping folks find their loved ones.”
— To provide information about Memorial Day activities and commemorations at other Yakima County cemeteries and locations, email news@yakimaherald.com.