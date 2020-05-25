Memorial Day observances have been adjusted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-home orders, but many local cemeteries are open. Here’s a summary:
Yakima
The annual Memorial Day service at Sarg Hubbard Park is set for 1 p.m. Monday. The short ceremony at the park at 111 S. 18th St. is sponsored by the Marine Corps League. It will take place outside with room for social distancing.
Tahoma Cemetery, at 1802 Tahoma Ave., will be open Memorial Day weekend but the office will be closed. Staff can be reached at 509-575-6026 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines and maintain social distancing.
Grandview
The Grandview cemetery will be open and an abbreviated Memorial Day observance will take place at noon. “Flags-Out,” or the removal of flags from grave sites, will take place at 6 p.m. Memorial Day.
Zillah
Zillah Cemetery at 100 First Ave., will be open and Legion volunteers will still honor veterans. People are encouraged to practice social distancing requirements when they visit.