Programs that work with local seniors have been making changes almost daily as more cases of the new coronavirus are confirmed in the state.

Meals on Wheels program leaders stress that regular home delivery continues for more than 1,000 housebound people in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties. Many activities and group meals have been suspended, and organizations are working on other ways to distribute food.

On Friday, officials said the Harman Senior Center and the Henry Beauchamp Community Center in Yakima, two of the seven dining sites served by Meals on Wheels, would close. The news came after the Salvation Army suspended meals and senior activities in its center at 310 N. 16th Ave. in Yakima, though the facility remains open for regular administrative hours. The Sunnyside Senior Center also closed Friday.

The Meals on Wheels program in Yakima County is run by People for People and serves more than 500 people, program manager Lorena Fernandez has said. It offers food deliveries to shut-ins and their pets as well along with the community meals.

“Anybody that normally would go to dining rooms, they can call our office and we can get them set up so they can come pick up weekly meals,” Fernandez said.

People who visit the Harman Center and Henry Beauchamp Center can make arrangements to pick up weekly meals at the Meals on Wheels office in Union Gap at 1008 W. Ahtanum Road, Fernandez said.

Seniors who have signed up for Meals on Wheels service at The Salvation Army in Yakima can still pick up their meals there, noted Lisa Sargent, the local organization’s community engagement coordinator.

Prosser area

The Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels program, which serves the Tri-Cities area and Prosser, said late Friday it would close its eight dining sites effective Monday. Seniors can still pick up meals there, or apply for home delivery, which continues.

The dining room at the Prosser Community Center had already been closed after city officials reported that a community center patron may have been exposed to COVID-19. The person is not a Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels client, said Kristi Thien, nutrition services director for the organization.

“The main message we want our seniors and their loved ones to hear is that we are not abandoning our clients. We will continue to feed our seniors and maintain contact with them to preserve their safety and well-being,” Thien said.

Based in Richland and serving Franklin and Benton counties, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels serves 700 meals a day to seniors age 60 and older. That happens with the help of more than 500 volunteers, and all meals are provided on a donation-only basis.

“Our meal service may look different for a while as we adjust to the current health climate, but we remain committed to these folks who count on us,” she said. “We strive to be a caring agency who puts the needs of our seniors first, and our seniors need us now more than ever.”

Important service

Meals on Wheels services, supported by hundreds of staff and volunteers, are important as some people become even more isolated due to concern for their health. People should be cautious and considerate of their own and others’ health.

Nearly one out of three older Americans now lives alone, according to a federal government report titled ”The Loneliness Epidemic,” and one in five say they feel lonely or socially isolated. The lack of connection can have life-threatening consequences, especially when one’s health may be in even greater danger.

“We’re going to try and check in with people every day, in person or by phone. If they get sick,” it’s even more important that they have proper nutrition and someone checking on them, Thien said.

She, Fernandez and many others are trying to weigh that balance between public safety and people needing food. They emphasize that home delivery continues, and while dining sites have closed, food is still available for pickup at some of those sites, along with other options.

Strict hygiene measures

Fernandez stressed Meals on Wheels employees and volunteers are following even stricter health guidelines. “We’re making sure we sanitize everything a lot more, such as doorknobs. And those that get meals delivered to them; we’re making sure drivers sanitize their hands every time they deliver a meal, just take those extra precautions.”

Along with following stricter versions of all the guidelines set by the Department of Health, staff and volunteers are reminding Meals on Wheels clients to be rigorous about their own health.

“We’re just making sure that the seniors know they have to keep washing their hands,” as well, Fernandez said. “We sent out a couple of (flyers) reminding them what to look for, the symptoms to look out for. If they’re sick they should not to come to the center. We can put them on home delivery.”

Thien also stressed that Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels has rigorous standards in place for handwashing, use of gloves, and overall sanitation which meet the recommendations for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“We want our seniors to know that we are open, and we want to reassure their families that they can continue to count on us to serve their loved ones,” Thien said.