A Catholic priest in Mattawa has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Rev. Alejandro “Alex” Trejo, 48, pastor of Our Lady of the Desert Parish in Mattawa, tested positive for the virus, the Yakima Diocese said in a statement Sunday.
Trejo was hospitalized at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland on March 1 for pneumonia, later determined to have been caused by the coronavirus. Two initial tests were inconclusive. A third test for the virus came back positive Saturday night.
Trejo is recovering and is set to be released to private care in the coming days, according to the diocese.
It is unknown how Trejo contracted COVID-19. The diocese has worked with the Grant County Health District to determine who has been in close contact with Trejo, and those possibly infected have been asked to self-monitor and remain in contact with health care providers. The parish Trejo serves is a 800-household congregation.
Parish buildings were deep cleaned Friday.
Trejo is the second confirmed case in the Catholic Diocese of Yakima community. The other is linked to the St. Joseph-Marquette Catholic School in downtown Yakima, where a member tested positive. There is no apparent connection between the cases, according to the diocese news release.
The diocese has suspended all public Masses, aside from scheduled funerals and weddings.