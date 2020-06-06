The strike at Matson Fruit might soon be over.
Workers and the Selah-based company reached a settlement Friday afternoon, said Rosa Leon, a member of the workers’ committee.
Matson workers went on strike in May seeking additional compensation for working during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as added protection against the disease. Yakima County had more than 800 COVID-19 cases involving employees in agricultural and food production facilities as of Thursday, according to the Yakima Health District.
While Matson will not provide hazard pay, the company has committed to evaluating worker compensation, including providing additional pay for workers who have more seniority at the plant, Leon said.
Leon said the company also agreed not to retaliate against workers who participated in the strike, as well as take measures to reduce coronavirus spread on the packing floor, which she said was an important issue.
“At first we didn’t have protection or masks,” Leon said. “Now, we are getting free masks. They weren’t taking temperatures, and now they are taking temperatures.”
She said the company is also providing hand sanitizers for its employees.
Agricultural businesses are required to provide free masks and increased access to hand-washing following guidelines issued by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 28 to protect workers.
But Ximena Hernandez, a Matson worker, said the negotiating committee did not bring the agreement back to the workers for their approval.
“The committee told everyone to go home, and we’ll be back tomorrow,” Hernandez said. “When I got home, there was a call that there was a paper ready.”
She said the agreement did not represent any concessions on the part of management, as it only said they would “review” pay, not make changes. She said people working in the plant have said that social distancing is not being observed.
She said she and others are weighing whether to continue striking or look for work elsewhere.
Calls left for Leon and other committee members were not returned by press time.
The Yakima Herald-Republic has reached out to Matson Fruit for comment.
Strikes started in early May at Yakima Valley fruit packing houses, and workers protested at seven companies. Workers at Columbia Reach in Yakima remain on strike.